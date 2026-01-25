Word of the Day: Terse

"Terse" is an adjective that means brief and to the point, often using very few words. It is used to describe speech or writing that is short, direct, and sometimes blunt. "Terse" can suggest efficiency, but it may also feel cold or abrupt depending on context.

Origin Origin of the word "Terse" comes from the Latin word tersus, meaning "clean" or "polished." It entered English in the early 17th century to describe a neat and concise expression. Over time, it came to mean brief and direct communication.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'terse' Some common synonyms for "terse" include brief, concise, curt, blunt, and succinct. These words convey the idea of saying much with very few words.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "terse" is used in different contexts: "His reply was short and 'terse.'" "The email was clear but unusually 'terse.'" "She gave a 'terse' nod instead of a long explanation."

