Word of the Day: Torpid

"Torpid" is an adjective that means inactive, sluggish, or lacking energy. It is used to describe people, animals, or situations that are slow, dull, or lethargic. "Torpid" often suggests temporary inactivity or a lack of motivation.

Origin Origin of the word "Torpid" comes from the Latin word torpidus, meaning "numb" or "stiff." It entered English in the late 16th century to describe physical or mental inactivity. Over time, it came to describe lethargy, sluggishness, or dullness in both people and processes.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'torpid' Some common synonyms for "torpid" include sluggish, lethargic, inactive, slow, dull, and lifeless. These words convey the idea of low energy or inactivity.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "torpid" is used in different contexts: "After the heavy meal, he felt 'torpid' and struggled to stay awake." "The 'torpid' river barely moved in the heat of summer." "Her 'torpid' response showed she wasn't fully engaged in the discussion."

