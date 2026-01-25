Word of the Day: Torpid
What's the story
"Torpid" is an adjective that means inactive, sluggish, or lacking energy. It is used to describe people, animals, or situations that are slow, dull, or lethargic. "Torpid" often suggests temporary inactivity or a lack of motivation.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Torpid" comes from the Latin word torpidus, meaning "numb" or "stiff." It entered English in the late 16th century to describe physical or mental inactivity. Over time, it came to describe lethargy, sluggishness, or dullness in both people and processes.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'torpid'
Some common synonyms for "torpid" include sluggish, lethargic, inactive, slow, dull, and lifeless. These words convey the idea of low energy or inactivity.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's see how "torpid" is used in different contexts: "After the heavy meal, he felt 'torpid' and struggled to stay awake." "The 'torpid' river barely moved in the heat of summer." "Her 'torpid' response showed she wasn't fully engaged in the discussion."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "torpid" is useful when you want to show sluggishness, inactivity, or lack of energy. It helps readers sense a state of stillness or dormancy, making descriptions more striking and engaging.