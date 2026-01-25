LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Torpid
Word of the Day: Torpid
Use this word

Word of the Day: Torpid

By Simran Jeet
Jan 25, 2026
03:18 pm
What's the story

"Torpid" is an adjective that means inactive, sluggish, or lacking energy. It is used to describe people, animals, or situations that are slow, dull, or lethargic. "Torpid" often suggests temporary inactivity or a lack of motivation.

Origin

Origin of the word

"Torpid" comes from the Latin word torpidus, meaning "numb" or "stiff." It entered English in the late 16th century to describe physical or mental inactivity. Over time, it came to describe lethargy, sluggishness, or dullness in both people and processes.

Synonyms 

Synonyms for 'torpid'

Some common synonyms for "torpid" include sluggish, lethargic, inactive, slow, dull, and lifeless. These words convey the idea of low energy or inactivity.

Advertisement

Sentence 

Sentence usage

Let's see how "torpid" is used in different contexts: "After the heavy meal, he felt 'torpid' and struggled to stay awake." "The 'torpid' river barely moved in the heat of summer." "Her 'torpid' response showed she wasn't fully engaged in the discussion."

Advertisement

Writing

Why use the  word

The word "torpid" is useful when you want to show sluggishness, inactivity, or lack of energy. It helps readers sense a state of stillness or dormancy, making descriptions more striking and engaging.

Advertisement