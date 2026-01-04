Word of the Day: Uphold
What's the story
"Uphold" is a verb that means to support, maintain, or stand by something such as a rule, value, promise, or decision. It is often used when someone continues to respect or defend something even when it is difficult. Let's understand what this word means.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Uphold" originates from Middle English word "upholden," meaning "to hold up" or "to keep standing." At first, it referred to physically holding something in place. Over time, it came to mean supporting ideas, laws, or principles so they continue to exist.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'uphold'
Some common synonyms include: support, maintain, defend, back, preserve, and protect. These words relate to keeping something strong, active, or respected.
Sentence
Sentence usage
Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "The judge chose to 'uphold' the original decision." "She promised to 'uphold' the company's values." "They worked together to 'uphold' peace in the community."
Writing
Why use the word
"Uphold" works well when you want to show loyalty, responsibility, or commitment. It helps readers see that something is being supported on purpose and with care, giving actions a sense of strength and integrity.