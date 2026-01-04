Word of the Day: Uphold

"Uphold" is a verb that means to support, maintain, or stand by something such as a rule, value, promise, or decision. It is often used when someone continues to respect or defend something even when it is difficult. Let's understand what this word means.

Origin Origin of the word "Uphold" originates from Middle English word "upholden," meaning "to hold up" or "to keep standing." At first, it referred to physically holding something in place. Over time, it came to mean supporting ideas, laws, or principles so they continue to exist.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'uphold' Some common synonyms include: support, maintain, defend, back, preserve, and protect. These words relate to keeping something strong, active, or respected.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "The judge chose to 'uphold' the original decision." "She promised to 'uphold' the company's values." "They worked together to 'uphold' peace in the community."