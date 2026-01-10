Word of the Day: Zenith

"Zenith" is a noun that means the highest point, peak, or most successful moment of something. It is used to describe the time when something is at its greatest power, brightness, or influence. "Zenith" often refers to the top or climax of a career, process, or achievement.

Origin Origin of the word "Zenith" comes from the Arabic phrase samt ar-ra's, meaning "path over the head," referring to the point in the sky directly above. It entered English through medieval Latin and Old French before taking its modern meaning. Over time, it came to mean the highest point of anything, not just in astronomy.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'zenith' Some common synonyms for "zenith" include peak, height, summit, apex, pinnacle, and climax. These words convey the idea of reaching the highest or most important point.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "zenith" is used in different contexts: "Her career reached its zenith when she won the national award." "The empire was at its zenith during the 18th century." "The sun was at its zenith at noon."