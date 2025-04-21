Sustainable travel: 5 eco-friendly cities you must visit
For sustainable travelers, selecting destinations that focus on eco-friendliness is a must.
Leading the way in sustainability, these cities offer green spaces, efficient public transport, and innovative waste management systems.
They set an example of how urban areas can lessen their carbon footprint while improving the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.
Here are some of the world's best eco-friendly cities for environmentally conscious travelers.
Biking haven
Copenhagen: A biking paradise
Copenhagen has an excellent cycling infrastructure and has over 390 kilometers of bike lanes, so it ensures that both locals and tourists choose bicycles over cars.
The city plans to become carbon neutral by 2025, making it a pioneer in sustainable urban planning.
The highly efficient public transport also cuts down on dependence on private vehicles.
Waterways and parks
Amsterdam: Canals and green spaces
Amsterdam's iconic canals with its generous green spaces make for a lovely mix.
The city has also adopted policies to cut down on car usage, encouraging people to use bicycles and walk as their main means of transportation.
Amsterdam's focus on using renewable energy sources also plays a big role in its sustainability targets.
Renewable energy focus
Stockholm: Clean energy leader
Stockholm is unique with its emphasis on clean energy solutions.
Nearly 80% of the city's heating is from renewable sources, including biofuels and waste heat recovery systems.
Stockholm's public transport system is also powered largely by renewable energy, making it one of the most eco-friendly capitals in Europe.
Urban nature integration
Vancouver: Nature meets urban living
Vancouver's many parks and waterfronts make it easy to incorporate nature into one's urban living.
By 2020, Vancouver has set ambitious goals to become the greenest city in the world through programs like zero waste and greater use of public transit powered by clean energy sources.
Green innovation
Singapore: Innovative urban solutions
Singapore also leads the way with its innovative solutions like vertical gardens and solar-powered buildings. It's one of the reasons why Singapore is known as an eco-friendly city-state.
The government also encourages sustainable practices through incentives for green building certifications and investments in water conservation technologies.