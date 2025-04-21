Island hopping in India: 5 hidden gems to explore
What's the story
India, with its long coastline, is dotted with islands that provide an ideal respite from the chaotic city life.
Although popular spots like Goa and Andaman are famous, there are several unexplored islands that guarantee peace and fun.
These offbeat islands allow you to be one with nature and experience calmness away from the crowded tourist places.
Here are five hidden gems in India that you can visit for your next getaway.
Majuli
Majuli: The world's largest river island
Majuli, situated on Brahmaputra River in Assam, is the world's largest river island. It serves a unique cultural experience with its colorful festivals and the traditional Assamese way of living.
Majuli is dotted with several Satras or monasteries where you can catch performances of classical dance forms and art.
With greenery and picturesque landscapes, Majuli makes a perfect getaway for peace-seekers.
Little Andaman
Little Andaman: A secluded paradise
Little Andaman is a part of the Andaman Islands but is still less traveled than its counterparts such as Havelock Island.
Famous for its pristine beaches and waterfalls, it also offers surfing and trekking through dense forests.
The island's peaceful environment makes it an ideal place to chill away from the throngs of tourists.
Divar Island
Divar Island: A step back in time
Located just a stone's throw away from Goa, Divar Island is a refreshing look at what a traditional Goan village looks like, sans the hustle of beach parties or crowded markets.
A ferry ride from Old Goa takes you to the island, which is dotted with beautiful Portuguese-style houses and sprawling paddy fields.
Here, you can visit old churches or just take quiet walks in nature.
St Mary's Islands
St Mary's Islands: Geological marvels await
Off the coast of Karnataka, you can find the beautiful St Mary's Islands.
They are known for their distinctive hexagonal basalt rock formations, which were created millions of years ago as a result of volcanic activity.
These geological marvels pull in geology lovers while providing the most picturesque views over azure waters under clear skies—a perfect backdrop for photography lovers seeking something other than regular beaches.
Pamban Island
Pamban Island: Gateway to Rameswaram
Pamban Island also serves as the gateway to Rameswaram through India's first sea bridge, the iconic Pamban Bridge.
The bridge connects the mainland Tamil Nadu with Rameswaram, a historic town dating back centuries. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama built his bridge here.
Visitors can indulge in beautiful beaches, bird sanctuaries, and local cuisine specialties.