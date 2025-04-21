What's the story

India, with its long coastline, is dotted with islands that provide an ideal respite from the chaotic city life.

Although popular spots like Goa and Andaman are famous, there are several unexplored islands that guarantee peace and fun.

These offbeat islands allow you to be one with nature and experience calmness away from the crowded tourist places.

Here are five hidden gems in India that you can visit for your next getaway.