Stockholm wonders: 5 peaceful islands to explore
What's the story
Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, is a city built on an archipelago of islands.
While tourists throng to the popular attractions, there are hidden gems among these islands that offer unique experiences.
Visiting these lesser-known places can give you a fresh perspective on the city's culture and history.
Here are five islands in Stockholm that hold some of its best-kept secrets, each offering something distinct for the curious traveler.
Island 1
Djurgarden's natural beauty
Djurgarden is a peaceful island where you can find lush green surroundings and a calm ambiance.
Though it has a number of museums and galleries, the island also has stunning walking trails in its parks and gardens.
You can take a relaxed walk or hire bicycles to see the island's natural beauty at your own pace.
The island is a perfect getaway from the crowded city life, yet easily reachable from central Stockholm.
Island 2
Skeppsholmen's artistic flair
Skeppsholmen is an island with a rich artistic heritage, home to several museums dedicated to modern art and design.
While the Moderna Museet displays contemporary art pieces from around the world, ArkDes focuses on architecture and design exhibitions.
The island itself provides picturesque views of Stockholm's skyline and is a peaceful retreat for those interested in exploring Sweden's cultural offerings.
Island 3
Langholmen's historical significance
Langholmen used to be the home of one of Sweden's most infamous prisons, however, it has now been transformed into a beautiful place with an interesting history.
Tourists can visit the old prison structures which are now museums chronicling its history or participate in outdoor activities such as kayaking along its shores.
The island also has beautiful green spaces for picnics or strolls through nature.
Island 4
Fjaderholmarna's craftsmanship showcase
Fjaderholmarna is also part of Stockholm's inner archipelago and gives visitors a peek into traditional Swedish craftsmanship.
The artisans on this tiny island craft everything from pottery to textiles by hand, giving travelers a chance to take home authentic Swedish souvenirs.
Apart from shopping, Fjaderholmarna offers stunning views over the surrounding waters, making it perfect for day trips away from the city's bustle.
Island 5
Riddarholmen's architectural marvels
Riddarholmen is a must-see because of its stunning architectural landmarks from centuries ago. It was residence grounds for nobility members in the medieval period.
Here, among other incredible structures, lies the Riddarholm Church, a famous burial site for Swedish monarchs.
Next to it, other historic buildings feature intricate designs reminiscent of an era of yore.
This tiny, yet important isle, offers a peek into past-glory amid a modern-day bustling metropolis.