Hidden nature trails in Costa Rica you need to explore
Costa Rica is famous for its verdant landscapes and rich ecosystems, making it a haven for nature lovers.
While popular attractions lure many, the country also has lesser-known trails waiting to be explored, away from the hustle and bustle.
Here are five such trails that offer adventure and tranquility for those willing to ditch the beaten path.
Cangreja Trail
La Cangreja National Park Trail
Located in the heart of Costa Rica, La Cangreja National Park features a trail that cuts through thick forests and leads to a stunning waterfall.
The trail is around six kilometers long and gives hikers a glimpse of rare plant species and colorful birdlife.
This park is less popular among tourists, making it a peaceful exploration of nature's beauty.
Quetzales Path
Sendero Los Quetzales
This trail runs between San Gerardo de Dota and Cerro de la Muerte and provides stunning views of cloud forests.
Famous for being frequented by the stunning resplendent quetzal bird, this path is perfect for birdwatchers.
The trail spans across nine kilometers through different terrains, including lush valleys and misty peaks.
Caverns Route
Barra Honda Caverns Trail
Barra Honda National Park is known for its limestone caverns and you can explore them through guided tours along this trail.
The path leads you through dry tropical forest before heading into mesmerizing underground formations.
With more than 42 caves discovered till now, only one or two are open for exploration to the public at a time.
Celeste Falls trek
Rio Celeste Waterfall hike
Nestled in Tenorio Volcano National Park, this hike takes you to the beautiful Rio Celeste waterfall famed for its brilliant blue waters resulting from volcanic minerals combining with river water.
The round trip trek covers some seven kilometers through rainforests rich with wildlife including monkeys and toucans.
Sirena Loop
Corcovado's Sirena Station loop
Corcovado National Park's Sirena Station has a long loop trail presenting some of Costa Rica's most untouched wilderness areas on the Osa Peninsula's secluded coastline area, where jaguars roam free along with other exotic creatures like tapirs or scarlet macaws.
This is the ideal place if you're looking to get deep into nature without any distraction from civilization nearby.