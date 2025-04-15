This is what an ideal day looks like, says science
What's the story
Based on data from the American Time Use Survey, researchers at the University of British Columbia have proposed an hourly guide for an ideal day.
The survey gathered information on how much time people spend on different activities, such as socializing with family and friends, exercising, and using their phones.
By analyzing this data, the researchers identified key components of a "better than typical" day.
Daily routine
Ideal day formula
The researchers' ideal day formula includes six hours with family and two hours with friends.
They recommend that people should spend about 1.5 hours on social activities, which is part of the overall social time, and two hours on exercise.
The guide also recommends restricting eating and drinking time to one hour, and screen time to just one hour too.
Notably, the ideal day scenario includes a six-hour workday with only a 15-minute commute.
Well-being
Balance in life
The proposed guide highlights the need to balance social interaction, physical activity, and leisure time for overall well-being.
However, it does not touch upon other aspects like sleep which are essential for most people, although it does include a six-hour workday with a 15-minute commute.
This guide can be used as a general framework that can be customized according to one's own preferences and lifestyle choices.
Caution
Toxic positivity
In related news, experts warn against toxic positivity, where people always stay positive at the cost of ignoring negative emotions.
Psychology Today describes this as "the act of avoiding, suppressing, or rejecting negative emotions or experiences."
While it's good to stay positive, it shouldn't come at the cost of denying negative emotions.
Pitfalls
More about toxic positivity
Positivity, optimism, and gratitude are beneficial traits, but the issue arises when they dismiss or deny difficult emotions, such as responding to distress with phrases like "Just stay positive" or "Good vibes only."
Though toxic positivity isn't an official psychological term, it refers to a behavior pattern that can prevent people from processing their emotions and healing.
However, some argue the term can be overused, potentially undermining resilience or promoting unhealthy thinking.