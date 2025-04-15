What's the story

Cycling through Tuscany is a unique way to explore its medieval villages, all of which are charming and steeped in history.

The region's rolling hills, vineyards, and olive groves make it a fantastic destination for cycling enthusiasts.

Pedaling through the countryside, you can encounter picturesque landscapes and historic sites that tell tales from the past.

Here's a look at some of the most amazing villages to visit on your cycling journey.