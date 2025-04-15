Cycle and discover: Tuscany's hidden village gems
Cycling through Tuscany is a unique way to explore its medieval villages, all of which are charming and steeped in history.
The region's rolling hills, vineyards, and olive groves make it a fantastic destination for cycling enthusiasts.
Pedaling through the countryside, you can encounter picturesque landscapes and historic sites that tell tales from the past.
Here's a look at some of the most amazing villages to visit on your cycling journey.
San Gimignano
Discover San Gimignano's towers
Known for its well-preserved medieval towers that punctuate the skyline, San Gimignano is a treat to explore on a cycle.
You could explore narrow streets lined with stone buildings and quaint shops, as you ride through this village.
From its architecture to the layout, the town's historical significance is apparent.
Visit the stunning Piazza della Cisterna and enjoy views from Torre Grossa as you ride.
Volterra
Explore Volterra's ancient walls
With its ancient walls and archaeological sites, Volterra gives a peek into Etruscan history.
The hilltop village commands some stunning views of the surrounding landscape.
Riding here means driving through winding roads leading to major attractions like the Roman Theatre and Palazzo dei Priori.
Volterra's rich history makes it an essential addition to your Tuscan cycling itinerary.
Monteriggioni
Visit Monteriggioni's fortified enclosure
Monteriggioni is famous for its well-preserved medieval walls that ring around the village.
This tiny settlement provides a serene vibe as you pedal on cobblestone trails across the fort-like boundaries.
The main square organizes events all year round, which will bring some life to your trip.
Cycling through Monteriggioni gives you a closer view of this historical beauty.
Pienza
Experience Pienza's Renaissance charm
What makes Pienza special is its Renaissance architecture, designed by Pope Pius II in the 15th century.
A cycle through this UNESCO World Heritage site uncovers beautifully planned streets taking you to landmarks like Palazzo Piccolomini and Pienza Cathedral.
The town's layout is a reflection of the humanist ideal but comes with beautiful views over Val d'Orcia—a perfect background for cyclists craving both culture and nature.