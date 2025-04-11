What's the story

While Greece is famous for its beautiful islands, the lesser-known ones are hidden gems that promise peaceful sunrises.

These Greek islands can be an ideal escape from crowded tourist spots, helping you witness the beauty of dawn in peace.

They can also give you a glimpse of Greece's natural beauty and rich culture.

Here's all about these beautiful places where you can wake up to amazing sunrises, away from the hustle and bustle.