Skip the crowds: Lesser-known Greek islands to explore
What's the story
While Greece is famous for its beautiful islands, the lesser-known ones are hidden gems that promise peaceful sunrises.
These Greek islands can be an ideal escape from crowded tourist spots, helping you witness the beauty of dawn in peace.
They can also give you a glimpse of Greece's natural beauty and rich culture.
Here's all about these beautiful places where you can wake up to amazing sunrises, away from the hustle and bustle.
Amorgos
Discovering Amorgos' quiet charm
Amorgos is your answer if you want to escape the noise and chaos of tourists.
Famous for its rugged landscapes and crystal-clear waters, Amorgos offers a serene retreat.
Its stunning sunrise views over the Aegean Sea, traditional villages, and ancient ruins make it ideal for tranquility seekers.
Tourists can explore hiking trails for panoramic views or enjoy secluded beaches at dawn.
Folegandros
Folegandros' unspoiled beauty
Folegandros is known for its untouched beauty and dramatic cliffs. This tiny island offers a tranquil environment, ideal for watching calm sunrises.
The main village Chora is located atop a cliff, providing breathtaking views of the sea below.
With not much of a tourist infrastructure, Folegandros is far from being a victim of mass tourism. This lets you enjoy calm mornings amidst nature's beauty.
Ikaria
Ikaria's natural serenity
Ikaria is popular not just for longevity, but also for its natural serenity.
One of the world's Blue Zones where people live longer lives, this island gives more than health benefits. It offers awe-inspiring sunrise experiences, too!
Its lush landscapes, along with pristine beaches, create picturesque settings. These invite relaxation at dawn when everything looks still yet vibrant under soft morning light.
Kythira
Kythira's hidden wonders
Nestled between mainland Greece and Crete, Kythira is another beautiful island that has everything from sandy beaches to lush forests with waterfalls.
Not as popular as Santorini or Mykonos, Kythira is for those who want to enjoy solitude at serene sunrises.
Its untouched beauty makes for a perfect setting for the early morning when the sky is painted with vibrant colors.