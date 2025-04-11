Your perfect 4-day itinerary to Karnataka
What's the story
Karnataka is steeped in history and archaeological wonders. If you are a history buff, a four-day trail across Karnataka will take you on a fascinating journey back in time.
The itinerary includes important archaeological sites that exhibit the diverse cultural heritage of the region.
From ancient structures to historic ruins, each place offers a glimpse into Karnataka's bygone eras' architectural brilliance and historical importance.
Hampi
Exploring Hampi's ruins
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is famous for its sprawling ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire.
You can visit beautifully carved structures, royal enclosures, stone chariots, the works of this medieval city.
The attractions are architectural wonders. A day spent walking through the streets of Hampi provides you a glimpse into one of India's most important historical landscapes.
Badami
Discovering Badami's cave temples
Badami is famous for its sixth-century rock-cut cave temples. These caves are decorated with detailed carvings that depict mythological scenes.
The Agastya Lake further enhances the scenic beauty of this ancient site.
Visitors can visit four main caves dedicated to different deities and enjoy the breathtaking views from atop cliffs surrounding Badami.
Pattadakal
Unveiling Pattadakal's architectural wonders
Another UNESCO World Heritage Site is Pattadakal, famous for its group of monuments representing Chalukyan architecture.
The site consists of ten prominent temples dating back to the seventh and eighth centuries with a mix of Dravidian and Nagara styles in their architecture.
Notable structures such as Virupaksha Temple and Mallikarjuna Temple showcase stunning craftsmanship from the era.
Aihole
Exploring Aihole's ancient temples
Aihole is also popularly called a cradle of temple architecture because of its many early Hindu temples.
These temples were built over 1,000 years ago when the region was ruled by Chalukyans.
With over 100 structures dotting the village, you can experience the evolution of Indian temples design, yourself.
The Durga Temple is one of the most unique monuments because of its apsidal shape, similar to Buddhist chaityas.