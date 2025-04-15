What's the story

Tasmania, an island state of Australia, offers a unique sailing experience, thanks to its stunning coastlines and pristine waters.

This four-day itinerary is just for sailing enthusiasts, who can't wait to explore Tasmania's top sailing destinations.

From serene bays to bustling harbors, every day brings forth something new on the water.

Be it an experienced sailor or a curious beginner, here's how to set sail in Tasmania.