Tasmania in 4 days: The best sailing spots to visit
What's the story
Tasmania, an island state of Australia, offers a unique sailing experience, thanks to its stunning coastlines and pristine waters.
This four-day itinerary is just for sailing enthusiasts, who can't wait to explore Tasmania's top sailing destinations.
From serene bays to bustling harbors, every day brings forth something new on the water.
Be it an experienced sailor or a curious beginner, here's how to set sail in Tasmania.
Hobart Harbor
Day 1: Hobart's vibrant waters
Start your journey at Hobart, the capital city famous for its vibrant harbor. Sail around the Derwent River and enjoy views of Mount Wellington.
The harbor is teeming with activity and offers plenty of facilities to sailors. Spend time exploring nearby attractions such as Salamanca Market or take a stroll along Battery Point.
The mix of urban charm and natural beauty makes Hobart the ideal starting point for your sailing adventure.
Bruny Island
Day 2: Bruny Island exploration
On day two, set sail towards Bruny Island, further south from Hobart.
Famous for its rugged coastline and diverse wildlife, Bruny Island is a great place to explore on land and sea.
Anchor at Adventure Bay and take some time to explore the island's walking trails or the local artisan shops.
The island's natural beauty offers a perfect escape from the hustle of city life.
Freycinet Peninsula
Day 3: Freycinet Peninsula's scenic beauty
Continue your journey northward to Freycinet Peninsula on day three.
Famous for Wineglass Bay's iconic crescent shape, this area is perfect for anchoring overnight amidst stunning scenery.
Enjoy kayaking or snorkeling in crystal-clear waters or hike up to Wineglass Bay Lookout for panoramic views of the coastline below.
Tamar River
Day 4: Launceston's Tamar River Cruise
Conclude your itinerary by heading inland towards Launceston via Tamar River—a picturesque waterway lined with vineyards and orchards offering tranquil cruising conditions away from the challenges of open seas.
Still, it provides plenty of interest along its banks, such as Cataract Gorge Reserve, where you can disembark briefly before returning downstream back into town itself.
The town boasts many historical buildings worth visiting too!