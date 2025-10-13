Czech Republic's most historic villages: A list

The Czech Republic is famous for its fairytale-like villages, which are a perfect blend of history and culture. These villages take you back in time with their cobblestone streets, colorful buildings, and centuries-old architecture. From the stunning landscapes to the quietude, they are a perfect getaway from the bustling cities. Here are some of the most enchanting villages in the Czech Republic that will take you back in time.

#1 Cesky Krumlov: A UNESCO gem Cesky Krumlov is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, famous for its Renaissance and Baroque architecture. The village is situated on the banks of the Vltava River and has a stunning castle overlooking it. Visitors can stroll through narrow streets lined with quaint shops and cafes, or explore the castle grounds for panoramic views of the village below.

#2 Telc: A renaissance masterpiece Telc is famous for its stunning square, which is bordered by colorful facades of Renaissance buildings. The village's architecture is so well-preserved that it feels like stepping into a painting. Tourists can visit the Telc Castle, which features beautiful gardens and interiors that display the region's history.

#3 Kutna Hora: Silver town with history Once a major silver mining town, Kutna Hora is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its historical significance and architectural beauty. The Sedlec Ossuary is a famous attraction here, decorated with human bones in an artistic manner. The St. Barbara's Cathedral is another highlight, with its stunning Gothic architecture.

#4 Holasovice: Rural Baroque village Holasovice is a rural village that has retained its traditional Baroque-style farmhouses over centuries. A UNESCO site, this village offers visitors a glimpse into rural life in past times while surrounded by lush green fields and peaceful surroundings. Walking tours give insights into local customs and traditions still practiced today.