Swap screen time with a tea ritual: Here's how

In today's digital age, many of us spend our evenings scrolling through screens, be it phones or laptops. This habit can affect sleep and relaxation. Instead of screen time, you can adopt a calming tea ritual to wind down your day. This simple change can improve your evening routine, making you more relaxed and ready for a good night's sleep.

Tip 1 Choose the right tea for relaxation Selecting the right tea is key to creating a calming ritual. Herbal teas like chamomile, peppermint, or lavender are popular for their soothing properties. They don't have caffeine and can help relax your mind and body after a long day. Experimenting with different flavors can help you find one that suits your taste best.

Tip 2 Create a cozy environment Setting up a comfortable space for your tea ritual makes it more enjoyable. Pick a quiet corner of your home where you can sit comfortably without distractions. Dim lighting and soft music or nature sounds can add to the peaceful atmosphere. This way, you can focus on enjoying your tea and unwinding from daily stresses.

Tip 3 Establish a consistent routine Consistency is key when it comes to establishing any new habit, including a tea ritual. Try to have your calming tea at the same time every evening as part of your wind-down routine. This helps signal to your body that it's time to relax and prepare for sleep, making it easier over time.