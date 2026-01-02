You must explore these riverside towns in the Czech Republic

The Czech Republic is home to some of the most picturesque riverside towns that are perfect for a peaceful retreat. These towns, with their rich history and stunning landscapes, promise an escape from the hustle and bustle of modern life. Whether you want to stroll along cobblestone streets or enjoy a quiet boat ride, the Czech Republic's riverside towns have it all. Here are some of the best ones to visit for a peaceful getaway.

#1 Discovering Cesky Krumlov's charm Cesky Krumlov is famous for its well-preserved medieval architecture and stunning castle complex. The town is surrounded by the Vltava River, which adds to its charm. Visitors can explore narrow streets lined with colorful buildings and enjoy panoramic views from the castle tower. The peaceful atmosphere makes it an ideal place for leisurely walks and exploration.

#2 Relaxing in Telc's scenic beauty Telc is famous for its Renaissance-style square, which is bordered by pastel-colored facades. The town is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is surrounded by beautiful ponds that reflect the architecture. Visitors can enjoy peaceful strolls around the square or take boat rides on the ponds while soaking in the scenic beauty.

#3 Experiencing Litomysl's historical elegance Litomysl is famous for its beautiful Renaissance castle, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The town's historical elegance is complemented by its location on the Svratka River. Visitors can explore the castle's interiors or take a leisurely walk along riverside paths, enjoying views of gardens and baroque fountains.