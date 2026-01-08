You must explore these charming villages in Netherlands

The Netherlands is famous for its vibrant cities and tulip fields, but its quiet villages are equally charming. These hidden gems offer a peek into traditional Dutch life, away from the busy tourist spots. From canals to windmills, these villages have it all. Exploring these places can be a peaceful retreat into the Dutch countryside. Here are some of the most charming villages to explore.

#1 Giethoorn: The Venice of the North Giethoorn is famous for its canals and has earned the name "Venice of the North." The village has no roads; instead, boats are used to travel through its waterways. Visitors can rent a boat or take guided tours to explore this picturesque village. The thatched-roof houses and lush greenery make it a perfect place for a quiet getaway.

#2 Zaanse Schans: A step back in time Zaanse Schans is an open-air museum that offers a glimpse of traditional Dutch life in the 18th and 19th centuries. The village features working windmills, wooden shoe workshops, and cheese farms that visitors can explore. Walking through Zaanse Schans feels like traveling back in time, with its well-preserved buildings and historical exhibits.

#3 Edam: More than just cheese Edam is famous for its cheese market but has a lot more to offer than just dairy delights. The village has beautiful canals lined with tulips in springtime and charming cobblestone streets to stroll through. Edam's historic buildings give you a glimpse of its rich maritime history, making it more than just a cheese destination.

#4 Broek in Waterland: A painter's paradise Broek in Waterland is a picturesque village that has inspired many artists over the years with its postcard-perfect views. The village has narrow streets lined with whitewashed houses with colorful window shutters, and flower-filled gardens, all of which make for a scene straight out of a painting. Broek in Waterland is perfect for leisurely walks or bike rides through nature trails.