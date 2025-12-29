Planning to tour western side? Try these street breakfasts

Western India is famous for its vibrant street food culture, especially when it comes to breakfast. The region's bustling streets serve a variety of quick and delicious meals that are both filling and affordable. These breakfasts are not just about taste but also about tradition and community. From spicy to sweet, these dishes give you a glimpse into the culinary diversity of western India.

Dish 1 Poha: A light yet filling option Poha is a popular breakfast dish made from flattened rice, cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and curry leaves. It is usually garnished with fresh coriander and served with a side of sev or bhujia for added crunch. This light yet filling dish is loved for its simplicity and quick preparation time. Poha is often enjoyed with a cup of chai, making it an ideal start to the day.

Dish 2 Upma: Savory semolina delight Upma is a savory dish made from semolina cooked with vegetables like peas, carrots, and beans. Spiced with green chilies, ginger, and mustard seeds, it offers a hearty start to the day. Upma can be found at many street stalls in western India and is often garnished with fresh coriander leaves or grated coconut.

Dish 3 Misal pav: Spicy breakfast treat Misal pav is a spicy curry made from sprouted lentils, served with soft bread rolls called pav. This dish is famous for its bold flavors and is usually topped with chopped onions, lemon wedges, and farsan (a crunchy snack mix). Misal pav gives you an energy boost to kickstart your day.

Dish 4 Dhokla: Steamed savory cake Dhokla is a steamed cake made from fermented rice and chickpea batter. This spongy snack has a mild, tangy flavor from the fermentation process. It is usually served with green chutney or sweet tamarind sauce for added zestiness. Dhokla can be eaten any time of the day but makes an especially refreshing breakfast option when paired with tea or coffee.