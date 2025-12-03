You must try these walking tours in Greek islands

The Greek islands are famous for their stunning landscapes and rich history. Exploring these islands on foot gives you a unique perspective of their natural beauty and cultural heritage. Walking tours let you discover hidden paths, local communities, and breathtaking views that are often missed by tourists. Here are some of the best walking tours across different Greek islands, each promising a unique experience.

#1 Santorini's volcanic trails Santorini is famous for its volcanic landscape, which makes for an amazing backdrop for walking tours. The trail from Fira to Oia is one of the most popular, giving you stunning views of the caldera and Aegean Sea. The path is about 10 kilometers long and takes around two hours to complete. Along the way, walkers can explore traditional villages and enjoy local cuisine at small tavernas.

#2 Crete's Samaria Gorge hike One of the most popular hiking destinations in Greece, Samaria Gorge in Crete stretches over 16 kilometers through a stunning landscape. The hike starts from Xyloskalo and ends at Agia Roumeli on the Libyan Sea. Hikers can expect to see diverse flora and fauna, including rare species found only in this region. The trek usually takes six to eight hours, depending on fitness levels.

#3 Naxos' ancient marble quarries walk Naxos, famous for its ancient marble quarries, offers a unique walking tour that takes you through these historic sites. The tour starts from Apollonas village and ends at the Portara in Naxos Town, covering around 12 kilometers. Along the way, walkers can learn about ancient Greek marble extraction techniques and enjoy panoramic views of Mount Zas, the highest peak in the Cyclades.