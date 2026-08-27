New Zealand's top geothermal attractions: A list
What's the story
New Zealand's geothermal regions are a must-visit for anyone looking to experience the country's natural wonders. The regions, famous for their unique landscapes and vibrant ecosystems, provide a peek into the Earth's inner workings. From boiling mud pools to colorful mineral deposits, these areas are a testament to the power of geothermal activity. Here's what you can expect when you visit these fascinating places.
Rotorua
Rotorua: The geothermal capital
Rotorua is famous for its geothermal activity and is often referred to as the country's geothermal capital.
The city has several attractions, including geysers, hot springs, and mud pools.
Visitors can take guided tours to see the famous Pohutu Geyser in action, or relax in one of the many spa facilities that harness the area's natural thermal waters.
Wai-O-Tapu
Wai-O-Tapu: A colorful wonderland
Wai-O-Tapu is famous for its colorful thermal features, including the Champagne Pool and Devil's Bath.
The park has several walking trails that let visitors explore its vibrant landscapes up close.
The area's unique geology creates stunning contrasts between the colors of minerals and the surrounding greenery, making it a photographer's paradise.
Hell's Gate
Hell's Gate: A cultural experience
Hell's Gate combines geothermal activity with cultural significance.
The site has a mud bath spa where visitors can soak in mineral-rich waters while learning about Maori history and legends associated with this land.
Guided tours often include storytelling sessions that give insight into local traditions and beliefs related to these natural wonders.
Te Puia
Te Puia: A blend of nature and culture
Te Puia offers an immersive experience by blending nature with culture.
The site has active geysers, including the famous Pohutu Geyser, and showcases traditional Maori crafts at its living Maori village.
Visitors can also enjoy cultural performances, including poi dancing and haka, while learning about indigenous customs related to geothermal sites in New Zealand.