Money piece hairstyle: How to nail this look

The money piece hairstyle is a trend that has taken the beauty world by storm. It involves highlighting the front sections of your hair, creating a striking contrast with the rest. This style can add dimension and brightness to your look without a complete overhaul. Perfect for those looking to refresh their appearance, the money piece is versatile and can be adapted to various hair types and colors.

Tip 1 Choosing the right color Selecting the right color for your money piece is crucial. It should complement your skin tone and blend well with your natural hair color. For those with warm undertones, golden or honey highlights work well. Cooler undertones might prefer ash blonde or platinum shades. It's always advisable to consult a professional stylist who can recommend shades that enhance your features.

Tip 2 Application techniques explained The application technique plays a major role in how natural the money piece looks. The most common methods are balayage and foiling. Balayage involves hand-painting highlights for a softer, blended effect, while foiling gives more defined lines of color. Depending on how bold or subtle you want your look to be, choose the technique accordingly.

Tip 3 Maintenance tips for longevity To keep your money piece looking fresh, regular maintenance is key. Use sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners designed for color-treated hair to prevent fading. Regular trims every six to eight weeks will keep ends healthy and prevent split ends from traveling up the strand. A deep conditioning treatment once a week can also help maintain moisture levels.