Zesty zingers: Cooking with ginger ale
What's the story
Ginger ale, the beloved fizzy drink known for its sweet and spicy kick, isn't just for sipping anymore.
Turns out, its distinctive flavor can add a whole new dimension to all kinds of dishes, from desserts to savory snacks.
This article uncovers five unexpected ways to cook with ginger ale, putting a fresh spin on classic recipes and opening up a world of exciting taste possibilities.
Glaze
Sweet and spicy ginger ale glaze
Elevate your meals with a ginger ale glaze.
Combine ginger ale, brown sugar, soy sauce, and chili flakes in a saucepan. Simmer on medium heat until reduced to a thick glaze.
Perfect for brushing on roasted vegetables or as a baked tofu glaze, this ginger ale reduction offers a tangy balance of sweetness and heat.
Sorbet
Refreshing ginger ale sorbet
Nothing beats a refreshing ginger ale sorbet on a hot summer day!
Simply combine one cup of ginger ale with two cups of your favorite pureed fruit (think peaches or strawberries).
Stir in the juice of one lemon for a flavor boost, then freeze the mixture in an ice cream maker following the manufacturer's directions.
Voila! You've got a light and zesty sorbet with a delicious ginger kick.
Pancakes
Ginger ale pancakes for breakfast
Kickstart your morning with ginger ale pancakes!
Replace milk or water with ginger ale in the batter for extra fluffiness and a hint of ginger flavor.
For each cup of mix, use three-fourths cup of ginger ale.
Cook on a hot griddle until golden.
These pancakes go great with maple syrup or honey, providing a delicious twist to your regular breakfast.
Marinade
A twist on traditional marinades
Ginger ale is a secret weapon for creating delicious marinades.
It tenderizes and adds flavor to meat substitutes like seitan or tempeh. Just combine it with some soy sauce, minced garlic, onion powder, and your favorite herbs, and let everything soak before cooking.
This marinade is perfect for adding some serious flavor to your vegetarian dishes without being too strong.
Punch
Bubbly ginger ale fruit punch
Make a fizzy ginger ale-based fruit punch for your next party or celebration.
Combine two liters of cold ginger ale with one liter of pineapple juice, then add slices of citrus fruits (oranges, lemons, limes) and berries for extra color and flavor.
Serve this punch over ice in large punch bowls or pitchers, and let your guests enjoy the bubbly sweetness of ginger ale with a tangy fruit twist.