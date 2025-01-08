What's the story

Grits, the unsung hero of Southern cuisine, are simply ground corn kernels transformed through boiling into a creamy, comforting porridge.

This humble ingredient serves as the backbone for countless dishes, accompanying Southern folks from breakfast to supper.

While traditionally adorned with nothing more than butter and cheese, grits provide a blank canvas for modern comfort food.

They form the foundation for both timeless classics and new-wave Southern gastronomy.