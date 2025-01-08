Reimagining comfort: Cooking with corn grits
Grits, the unsung hero of Southern cuisine, are simply ground corn kernels transformed through boiling into a creamy, comforting porridge.
This humble ingredient serves as the backbone for countless dishes, accompanying Southern folks from breakfast to supper.
While traditionally adorned with nothing more than butter and cheese, grits provide a blank canvas for modern comfort food.
They form the foundation for both timeless classics and new-wave Southern gastronomy.
Breakfast bowls
Transform breakfast with savory grits bowls
If you want to feel full until lunch, pick savory grits bowls instead of sweet ones.
Simply cook your grits as usual, top them with sauteed bell peppers and onions, and a sprinkle of cheese.
Add a dollop of pesto or salsa for extra flavor.
This healthy and delicious meal combines everything in one bowl.
Soup thickener
Elevate your soup game
Grits can be a secret weapon for thickening soups and stews.
Simply add a quarter cup of dry grits to your favorite vegetable soup or stew recipe, stirring it in along with the four cups of liquid.
The grits will cook right in the broth, thickening it up while adding a hint of corn flavor.
This pairs well with many soup recipes, without being too dominant.
Baked goods
A new take on baking
Add cooked grits to your baking recipes for extra moistness and tenderness.
Substitute up to 25% of the flour in muffin or pancake batter with cooked grits for added moisture and a hint of corn flavor.
This taste complements both sweet and savory ingredients.
This swap not only improves texture but also boosts nutrition.
Side dishes
Creative sides: Cheesy grit fries
Looking for a fun and delicious side dish? Try cheesy grit fries.
Simply prepare your grits a bit thicker by using one-third less liquid.
After cooking, spread them onto a baking sheet and refrigerate until firm.
Next, cut into strips, roll in grated Parmesan cheese, and bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
After roughly 20 minutes, they'll be crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside. Yummy!
Sweet treat
Dessert with a twist: Sweet grit pudding
Revolutionize dessert with sweet grit pudding, a delicious spin on traditional rice pudding.
Cook grits in milk instead of water; stir in vanilla extract for flavor and sweeten with sugar or honey.
For a creamy texture, whisk in beaten egg yolks before chilling until set.
Serve with a topping of fresh berries or fruit compote for a tangy contrast.