What's the story

Water chestnuts are a beloved ingredient for their irresistible crunch and subtly sweet, nutty flavor.

Despite the name, they are not nuts but aquatic vegetables that thrive in marshes, ponds, paddy fields, and shallow lakes.

You can toss them into pretty much anything, from appetizers to desserts. They bring a refreshing crunch and a burst of flavor that takes your dish to the next level.