Zesty innovations: Cooking with Meyer lemons

By Simran Jeet 05:08 pm Jan 03, 202505:08 pm

What's the story Meyer lemons, which are sweeter and less acidic than regular lemons, have become a culinary sensation due to their distinct flavor. Native to China, these citrus fruits can add a vibrant touch to both savory and sweet dishes. Here, we have listed five unexpected ways to use Meyer lemons in your cooking. These ideas will help you add a new dimension to your meals.

Salad dressing

Brighten up your salads

An easy way to enjoy the benefits of Meyer lemons is by whisking together a quick homemade salad dressing. Simply combine the juice of one Meyer lemon with olive oil, minced garlic, salt, and pepper to taste. This dressing not only adds a refreshing zest to any salad but also offers a healthier alternative to store-bought dressings that often contain added sugars and preservatives.

Lemon desserts

Elevate your baking

Meyer lemons are the secret ingredient to take your baked goods to the next level. Just replace the regular lemon zest and juice with Meyer lemons in your favorite recipes for lemon bars, cakes, or cookies. Meyer lemons are naturally sweeter, so you can cut back on the extra sugar by 10%. This way, your treats are a little healthier but just as delicious.

Pasta sauce

Add a twist to pasta dishes

Elevate your pasta sauces with the zest and juice of Meyer lemons. Be it a rich Alfredo or a light olive oil-based sauce, a touch of Meyer lemon adds a burst of unexpected brightness. This pairs especially well with seafood and vegetable pasta dishes. Start with the zest of one lemon to ensure the flavor isn't too overpowering, then adjust to taste.

Beverages

Refreshing homemade lemonade

Making homemade lemonade with Meyer lemons provides a sweeter experience compared to conventional recipes. Simply use the juice of two Meyer lemons for every cup of water, and sweeten with honey or agave nectar instead of refined sugar for a healthier, more natural flavor. Not only is this drink super refreshing, but it's also a great source of vitamin C.

Condiments

Infuse olive oil

A drizzle of olive oil infused with the fragrant zest of Meyer lemons adds a gourmet touch to simple dishes like grilled veggies. Simply warm a cup of olive oil and the zest of two Meyers on low heat for 10 minutes. Let it cool completely. Strain out the zest before bottling. This makes a beautiful gift for foodie friends, too!