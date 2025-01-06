Try these wholesome wraps with collard greens
What's the story
Collard greens are a nutrient-dense and versatile leafy vegetable that can be incorporated into many different recipes.
Packed with vitamins A, C, and K, calcium, and fiber, collard greens serve as a healthier alternative to traditional wraps.
This article presents five creative ways to use collard greens in your meals, adding both flavor and nutrition.
Breakfast wrap
Fresh and healthy breakfast burritos
Kickstart your day with a super nutritious breakfast burrito by using blanched collard greens as the wrap.
Stuff them with a hearty combo of quinoa, black beans, avocado, and salsa for a tasty and filling meal.
This pairing not only delights the taste buds but also fuels you with a balanced blend of proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbs.
Lunch wrap
Light lunch solution
Looking for a light but satisfying lunch? Try using raw collard green leaves as wraps for hummus and vegetable rolls.
Simply spread your choice of hummus on the leaf, add sliced carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, and sprouts, and then roll it up tightly.
These wraps are crunchy, delicious, and ideal for a quick meal or picnic.
Dinner wrap
Dinner delight with collard wraps
Collard greens aren't just for sides - they can also be the star of your hearty dinner!
Just whip up some wraps by filling them with brown rice or cauliflower rice sauteed with mushrooms, onions, garlic, and your favorite spices (think cumin or paprika for a little heat).
These wraps are super satisfying and a great way to get some plant-based protein.
Snack wrap
Snack time: Collard green spring rolls
Turn collard greens into delicious spring rolls by stuffing them with thin slices of mangoes $5 per kg, red cabbage $2 per kg, fresh herbs like mint or cilantro $1 per bunch, vermicelli noodles $3 per pack, and peanut sauce for dipping.
These rolls are super refreshing and make for a great light snack or appetizer during the summer.
Party wrap
Creative party appetizers
Delight your guests with these creative appetizers! Small collard green leaves serve as the perfect cups for holding savory fillings like chickpea salad or tabbouleh $4 per serving.
These bite-sized beauties not only add a touch of elegance to your platter, but also provide a healthy, hassle-free option for your guests to enjoy while socializing.