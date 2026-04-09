Zoom call? These 5-minute hairstyles will save you!

Virtual meetings have become a part of everyday life, and looking presentable from the waist up is a must. Quick, easy hairstyles can make you look professional without wasting too much time. Here are five simple updos that can be done in under five minutes, perfect for those busy mornings or last-minute calls. These styles are easy to do and require minimal tools, making them ideal for anyone looking to look polished quickly.

Tip 1 Classic bun with a twist The classic bun is a timeless style that screams professionalism. To add a twist, try the half-bun look. Just gather the top half of your hair into a small ponytail and twist it into a bun, securing it with a hair tie or bobby pins. This gives you a neat appearance while letting some hair down for a softer look.

Tip 2 Sleek low ponytail A sleek low ponytail is both elegant and easy to achieve. Start by brushing your hair back to remove any tangles, then gather it at the nape of your neck and secure it with an elastic band. For added polish, use a bit of serum or gel to smooth down any flyaways. This style works well for all hair types and lengths.

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Tip 3 Messy top knot The messy top knot is perfect for those who want an effortless yet chic look. Pull all your hair up into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around itself, and secure it with pins or an elastic band. Letting some strands fall out gives this style its relaxed vibe, while still looking put together.

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Tip 4 Braided crown hairstyle The braided crown hairstyle adds an element of sophistication without requiring much time or effort. Part your hair down the middle and create two braids on either side, securing them at the ends with clear elastics. Wrap each braid around the top of your head like a crown, pinning them in place with bobby pins as you go along.