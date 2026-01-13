Try these recipes featuring zucchini peels

Often discarded as kitchen waste, zucchini peels can be the star of the show in a number of creative recipes. Packed with nutrients and flavor, these peels have so much more to offer than just being a garnish. By using zucchini peels in your cooking, you can cut down on waste and add some unique elements to your meals. Here are five creative ways to use zucchini peels in your kitchen.

Snack time Zucchini peel chips Zucchini peel chips make for a healthy snack option. Toss the peels with olive oil, salt, and your favorite spices, and bake them until crispy. The result is a crunchy snack that is low in calories but high in fiber. You can enjoy these chips on their own or serve them with dips like hummus or guacamole for an added flavor punch.

Sauce alternative Zucchini peel pesto Transform zucchini peels into a vibrant pesto sauce by blending them with basil, garlic, nuts, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese. This pesto can be used as a spread on sandwiches or as a sauce for pasta dishes. The natural bitterness of the zucchini peels balances well with the other ingredients, creating a unique twist on traditional pesto recipes.

Quick meal idea Zucchini peel stir-fry Incorporate zucchini peels into your next stir-fry for added texture and nutrition. Simply saute the peels with vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli in soy sauce or teriyaki sauce. This quick meal option not only reduces food waste but also adds an extra layer of flavor to your favorite stir-fry dishes.

Beverage enhancement Zucchini peel smoothie boost Add zucchini peels to your morning smoothie for an extra nutritional boost without altering the taste significantly. Blend them with fruits like bananas or berries, along with yogurt or plant-based milk for creaminess. The peels' fiber content helps improve digestion while providing essential vitamins and minerals.