Zucchini v/s cucumber: Which has more fiber?

Zucchini and cucumber are two of the most popular vegetables that are often confused with each other. Both are low-calorie, nutrient-rich, and versatile in the kitchen. However, they differ in terms of their nutritional profiles and health benefits. Knowing these differences can help you make better dietary choices. Here is a look at the nutritional profiles of zucchini and cucumber, and how they can benefit your health.

#1 Water content and calories Cucumbers are famous for their high water content, which is around 95%. This makes them an ideal option for hydration. Zucchini has a similar high water content but is slightly less than that of cucumbers. In terms of calories, both vegetables are low-calorie options. A cup of sliced cucumber has roughly 16 calories, while the same serving of zucchini has about 19 calories.

#2 Vitamins and minerals Both zucchini and cucumber are rich sources of vitamins and minerals. Cucumbers are an excellent source of vitamin K, which is important for bone health. Zucchini provides more vitamin A than a cucumber, which is important for good vision and immune function. Both vegetables provide potassium, which is important for heart health and muscle function.

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#3 Fiber content Fiber is important for digestive health, and both zucchini and cucumber provide fiber, but in different amounts. A cup of sliced zucchini has about one gram of fiber, while the same serving of cucumber provides about one-half gram. The higher fiber content in zucchini makes it a better option for those looking to improve digestion or manage weight by feeling full longer.

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