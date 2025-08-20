IMD issues red alert for Mumbai as rains continue

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for very heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 20. This comes after five consecutive days of torrential rains that have severely disrupted life in the city. The heavy downpour has led to flooding, train suspensions, flight diversions, and evacuation drives in low-lying areas.

Rescue efforts Monorail incident On Tuesday evening, 782 passengers were rescued from two overcrowded Monorail trains that got stuck between stations. The incident caused panic as electricity and air-conditioning shut down. Only one passenger required hospitalization, but was reported to be stable. Meanwhile, the University of Mumbai has postponed all examinations scheduled for Wednesday due to severe weather conditions affecting public transport.

Weather update Rainfall forecast The IMD has predicted more heavy rainfall and issued a red nowcast for thunderstorms in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts. The weather department has warned of intense to very intense spells of rain with wind speeds reaching 60km/h. However, officials expect the intensity of rainfall to reduce from Thursday onward.

Transport update Train services Local train services on Central Railway's harbor line resumed by 3:00am on Wednesday after being suspended due to flooding. Western Railway trains are running up to 35 minutes late, while Central Railway services are delayed by 45 minutes. Long-distance trains have also been affected, with some being short-terminated or diverted due to the weather conditions.

Flooding impact Flooding in Mumbai Mumbai recorded over 200mm of rain in just 11 hours on Tuesday, leading to widespread flooding across the city. Streets in Kurla, Dadar, Andheri, and Sion were submerged under water, making commuting extremely difficult. The Mithi River rose alarmingly close to its 4-meter danger mark, prompting evacuations in vulnerable areas such as the slum clusters in Kurla's Kranti Nagar.