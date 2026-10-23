10,470 voter names changed in one UP seat
What's the story
The Uttar Pradesh election authorities have launched legal action against two electoral registration officers while a computer operator, identified as Anil Kumar, has been dismissed over irregularities in voter entries in the Pilibhit Assembly constituency. The probe revealed that the computer assistant at the Voter Registration Centre entered 13,779 Form-8 applications for "corrections" to voter details between May 31 and August 29, 2026. Out of these, 10,470 were approved while 3,309 were rejected.
Investigation outcome
Legal action against computer assistant, 2 electoral registration officers
The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh, Navdeep Rinwa, however, said that no application forms or supporting records were found for these entries.
Legal action has been initiated against the computer assistant and two Electoral Registration Officers under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.
Departmental proceedings have also been ordered against both officers involved in this case.
Inquiries underway
Departmental inquiries initiated against sub-divisional magistrates
District Magistrate Alok Kumar said departmental inquiries have been initiated against Sub-Divisional Magistrates Mayank Goswami and Hemant Chaudhary.
These officers were responsible for preparing the voter list during the period under scrutiny.
The CEO has directed the Pilibhit District Election Officer to scrutinize all Form 6 entries for the addition of names and Form 7 entries for deletion of names made by the computer assistant between April 10 and October 21.
A report has been sought by Friday.
Complaint
'Raees Ali' name appeared for Faizan Ali Khan
According to IE, advocate Faizan Ali Khan filed a complaint on October 14, saying his and his younger brother Farhan's names did not appear in electoral records despite appearing on the final voter rolls.
Khan said 'Raees Ali' appeared when his EPIC number was checked, identified as 'son/relative of Huzaib Ali,' although his father's name is Mushfiq Ali Khan.
For Farhan, he said, 'Gufran Aslam,' 'son of Hamid Aslam,' showed up.
No person by these names existed in their neighborhood.
Political response
Congress raises concerns over discrepancies
The Congress and the Samajwadi Party had earlier raised concerns over these discrepancies.
Rajendra Pal Gautam, the state in-charge of the Congress, said, "...13,150 voters of Pilibhit Sadar Assembly segment discovered...that while their EPIC and serial numbers were the same, their names had been changed. There were 800 voters whose names were removed from the list even though they had submitted all the required documents. Also, 2,600 voters who didn't live at the given address were added to the list."
Official statement
Complaints about irregularities received
CEO Rinwa said they had received complaints about these irregularities as part of a memorandum submitted by the Samajwadi Party on October 19.
"We are in the process of correcting the electoral roll. Two EROs (of the rank of sub-divisional magistrate) have been removed from their assignments.... The job of a computer operator has been terminated," Alok Kumar, the chief electoral officer of Pilibhit, told reporters.