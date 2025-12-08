Modi to initiate debate on Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a special debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday, marking the 150th anniversary of the national song, Vande Mataram. The discussion is part of a year-long celebration of the song's historical and cultural significance. Written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Vande Mataram was first published in Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875.

Discussion details Debate to highlight lesser-known aspects of 'Vande Mataram' The 10-hour debate will shed light on many lesser-known aspects of the song, including its role in India's freedom struggle. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also expected to speak during the discussion. The debate will see participation from at least eight Congress MPs, including Gaurav Gogoi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Historical significance 'Vande Mataram' adopted as national song in 1950 The song was first used as a political slogan in 1905 during the anti-partition agitation in Bengal. It became a rallying cry for the Swadeshi movement and later for freedom fighters across India. After Independence, it was adopted as the national song by the Constituent Assembly on January 24, 1950.

Political controversy Modi criticizes Congress for altering 'Vande Mataram' PM Modi recently slammed the Congress for its decision to recite only the first two stanzas of "Vande Mataram" in 1937, an interpretation that leaders of the time said kept the song inclusive, as later verses reference Hindu deities. He alleged this decision "sowed the seeds of partition," a claim that has been contested by Congress leaders. Jairam Ramesh pointed out that the decision was taken by a Working Committee with prominent leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.