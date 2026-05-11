AIADMK faces leadership crisis as EPS, Velumani factions emerge

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is witnessing fresh leadership churn after the party's newly elected MLAs arrived at the Assembly in two separate groups, as per NDTV. This has led to speculation of a growing challenge to Edappadi K Palaniswami's leadership. A larger bloc of legislators is reportedly backing senior leader SP Velumani, while a smaller group is with Palaniswami.

Party challenges AIADMK's recent electoral defeats and leadership challenges The development comes after a string of electoral defeats for the AIADMK, including the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and the 2021 and 2026 Assembly polls. After former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death, her aide VK Sasikala made Palaniswami her successor. However, he later expelled O Panneerselvam (OPS) to consolidate power as the sole leader.

Leadership scrutiny Questions over Palaniswami's grip on party amid electoral losses The current internal churn has raised questions over whether Palaniswami can retain his grip over the party after repeated electoral setbacks. Questions over his leadership have grown louder in recent days, especially after a section of newly elected AIADMK MLAs were shifted to a resort in Puducherry. The legislators were reportedly rallying behind former minister CV Shanmugam and pushing for support for Vijay.

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