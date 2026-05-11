AIADMK faces leadership crisis as EPS, Velumani factions emerge
What's the story
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is witnessing fresh leadership churn after the party's newly elected MLAs arrived at the Assembly in two separate groups, as per NDTV. This has led to speculation of a growing challenge to Edappadi K Palaniswami's leadership. A larger bloc of legislators is reportedly backing senior leader SP Velumani, while a smaller group is with Palaniswami.
Party challenges
AIADMK's recent electoral defeats and leadership challenges
The development comes after a string of electoral defeats for the AIADMK, including the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and the 2021 and 2026 Assembly polls. After former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death, her aide VK Sasikala made Palaniswami her successor. However, he later expelled O Panneerselvam (OPS) to consolidate power as the sole leader.
Leadership scrutiny
Questions over Palaniswami's grip on party amid electoral losses
The current internal churn has raised questions over whether Palaniswami can retain his grip over the party after repeated electoral setbacks. Questions over his leadership have grown louder in recent days, especially after a section of newly elected AIADMK MLAs were shifted to a resort in Puducherry. The legislators were reportedly rallying behind former minister CV Shanmugam and pushing for support for Vijay.
Coalition failure
Coalition formula collapse adds to internal strain within AIADMK
The internal strain has also been linked to the collapse of a larger coalition formula that Palaniswami had reportedly explored after the fractured verdict. The plan envisaged him staking a claim to form the government with outside support from DMK, while allies would receive ministerial berths in a broad anti-TVK arrangement. However, this proposal collapsed after CPI(M) reportedly called it "against the spirit of the people's mandate."