'Our alliance with people': Prashant Kishor rejects Chirag Paswan tie-up
What's the story
Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor has ruled out any alliance between his party and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan. He said that his party will contest the upcoming Bihar election independently. "There is a fight going on to loot Bihar... Our alliance is with the people," Kishor said, addressing rumors of a possible tie-up.
Election strategy
Speculation of possible alliance amid seat-sharing talks
The speculation of a possible alliance between Jan Suraaj and LJP (Ram Vilas) came as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners were engaged in seat-sharing negotiations. Paswan, who is also the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, is reportedly demanding 40 out of 243 Assembly seats in Bihar. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has only offered him 25 seats.
Political dynamics
Paswan's warning to BJP
Paswan has also issued a veiled warning, saying he can influence 20,000 to 25,000 votes in every constituency. "I am like salt on vegetables... I can affect 20,000 to 25,000 votes in every constituency," he told NDTV. Despite this threat, the BJP has played it down, with sources telling NDTV that Paswan remains a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Polls
Bihar election
The Bihar Assembly election will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Results will be announced on November 14. The term of the current 243-member Bihar Assembly ends on November 22, and elections must be held before then. Nominations for the first phase of assembly polls are set to start from October 10.