'Our alliance with people': Prashant Kishor rejects Chirag Paswan tie-up 

Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor has ruled out any alliance between his party and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan . He said that his party will contest the upcoming Bihar election independently. "There is a fight going on to loot Bihar... Our alliance is with the people," Kishor said, addressing rumors of a possible tie-up.

Election strategy Speculation of possible alliance amid seat-sharing talks The speculation of a possible alliance between Jan Suraaj and LJP (Ram Vilas) came as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners were engaged in seat-sharing negotiations. Paswan, who is also the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, is reportedly demanding 40 out of 243 Assembly seats in Bihar. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has only offered him 25 seats.

Political dynamics Paswan's warning to BJP Paswan has also issued a veiled warning, saying he can influence 20,000 to 25,000 votes in every constituency. "I am like salt on vegetables... I can affect 20,000 to 25,000 votes in every constituency," he told NDTV. Despite this threat, the BJP has played it down, with sources telling NDTV that Paswan remains a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.