'Am I playing marbles here?' Ajit Pawar berates flood-hit farmer 

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has landed in a political controversy after a video of him snapping at a farmer went viral. The incident took place in Paranda taluka, Dharashiv, when he was meeting farmers affected by the recent floods at a village in Bhoom-Paranda taluk. During the interaction, when a farmer asked him if the government would declare a loan waiver for them, he replied, "Don't you think we understand? Are we here to play gottya (marbles)?"

Controversial remarks Pawar asks farmer if government is 'here to play marbles' Pawar also suggested that the farmer be made the CM, mockingly. "I have been working since 6 am. You are trying to suppress (the voice of) those who are working," Pawar told the man. At the end, he said, "We understand what's happening. We are giving ₹45,000 crore under the Ladki Bahin scheme. We have waived electricity charges for farmers, we are paying those bills."

Backlash It's arrogance, says Sena leader Raut The video has sparked a political row, with opposition parties accusing him of arrogance. "They should learn from Punjab. The central government didn't help them, but the state government did," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said. Defending his actions, Pawar said the opposition was creating "misunderstandings." Heavy rain in parts of Maharashtra since September 20 has damaged crops on more than 30,000 hectares, according to the state government, which has pledged ₹2,215 crore in assistance.