'Let's face head-on inside Parliament': Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi

"I want to challenge Rahul Gandhi directly. You challenge PM Modi for a discussion? If you want a discussion, simply write a letter to PM Modi. We are ready to convene a special session...to discuss the SIR exercise...Come and debate in Parliament," Shah said.

In his dare, Gandhi asked the PM to "choose any stage, any venue, and debate me on this - Who is anti-national? Who has connections with foreign forces? And what is the nature of those connections?"