'Let's face head-on inside Parliament': Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has challenged Rahul Gandhi to a debate in Parliament after the Congress MP challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a debate for the second time, claiming he could prove the PM was a "deshdrohi" (traitor) within five minutes. Speaking at a rally in Karnal, Haryana, on Thursday, Shah said if Gandhi's allegations were true and logical, he should discuss them inside Parliament instead of taking them to the streets.
Shah
Choose any stage, any venue, Gandhi dared
"I want to challenge Rahul Gandhi directly. You challenge PM Modi for a discussion? If you want a discussion, simply write a letter to PM Modi. We are ready to convene a special session...to discuss the SIR exercise...Come and debate in Parliament," Shah said.
In his dare, Gandhi asked the PM to "choose any stage, any venue, and debate me on this - Who is anti-national? Who has connections with foreign forces? And what is the nature of those connections?"
Debate challenge
Congress accused of disrupting parliamentary proceedings
Shah also accused the Congress party of disrupting parliamentary proceedings and using boycotts as a political tactic.
He alleged that Gandhi was avoiding serious discussions in Parliament while inciting crowds on the streets to "spread chaos."
"If you (Rahul Gandhi) wish to engage in a responsible discussion, if your concerns hold truth, substance, and logic, then come and discuss them inside Parliament," Shah said.
Protest response
BJP will respond to Congress everywhere, Shah warns
Shah warned that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would respond to the Congress wherever they choose to take their political fight.
He said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party will respond to you everywhere, in Parliament, in the Legislative Assemblies, in our villages, in our fields, and on the roads."
Regarding the demands for CEC's resignation, Shah argued that the party "still lost" despite any Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024.
Debate venue
'Where was the SIR in 2014'
"Where was the SIR in 2014? You were completely wiped out even then. Where was SIR in 2019? You lost. There was no SIR in 2024 either, yet you lost again. There was no SIR in Haryana or Maharashtra...You lost everywhere."
"You do not allow Parliament to function and instead gather crowds on the streets to spread chaos, much like anarchy. You're just creating a ruckus and staging boycotts in Parliament," he said.