'Artificial Yamuna': AAP, BJP in war of words over Chhath

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government of creating an "artificial Yamuna" at Vasudev Ghat. The site is where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Chhath Puja festivities. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the BJP filled a small stream at the ghat with filtered water from Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, misleading devotees with a sanitized version of the Yamuna.

Pollution claims AAP releases video showing polluted ghats, posing health risks The AAP has released a video showing heavily polluted water at other ghats, with high faecal coliform levels, posing health risks for devotees. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X that "the BJP has made a mockery of the deep religious sentiments attached to Chhath Parv in Delhi." Leader of Opposition Atishi called it "outright discrimination." On the other hand, the BJP dismissed these allegations as "political drama," accusing the AAP of opposing cleanliness efforts at riverbanks.

Twitter Post Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's post on X BJP ने दिल्ली में छठ पर्व की आस्था का भी मज़ाक बना दिया है। https://t.co/rIpH8mts4I — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 26, 2025

Counter allegations BJP responds, accuses AAP of political drama Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP of indulging in political theatrics. He pointed out that the AAP had banned Chhath Puja celebrations on the Yamuna banks between 2018 and 2024. Sachdeva also asked why the AAP opposed cleanliness efforts if they were genuine about river sanitation. The controversy is politically significant as it concerns Delhi's Purvanchal community, a major voter base of around four million people.