'Beggar from Tamil Nadu': Shiv Sena (UBT) slams BJP's Annamalai
What's the story
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has intensified its attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai, calling him a "traitor to Tamils" and a "beggar from Tamil Nadu." The party's mouthpiece, Saamana, criticized Annamalai for his remarks in Mumbai during his campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. It also accused Maharashtra's ruling Devendra Fadnavis-Eknath Shinde government of corrupt practices and crushing Marathi culture.
Political backlash
Annamalai's remarks spark controversy
Annamalai had called for a unified vision with a budget of ₹75,000 crore for Mumbai from the Centre, Maharashtra, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), calling it an "international city." His comments drew criticism from state leaders who accused him of undermining Maharashtra's claim over Mumbai. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Annamalai's remarks were wrong and didn't reflect the party's stance on Mumbai and Marathi identity.
Unwavering position
Shinde clarifies Shiv Sena's stance on Mumbai
Shinde reiterated that "no one can separate Mumbai from Maharashtra," emphasizing the city's inseparable bond with the state. He clarified that individual statements shouldn't be seen as party positions, adding that Annamalai's remark didn't represent Shiv Sena's views. The controversy comes ahead of elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including BMC, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).
Upcoming polls
Maharashtra municipal elections scheduled soon
The Maharashtra Election Commission has announced elections for January 15, with results on January 16. In the local body elections in Maharashtra held in December, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won 207 of the 288 seats, followed by an announcement of seat sharing between cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray for the first time in two decades. Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has dismissed the opposition's "Marathi Manoos" narrative. He also took a dig at the reunion of the cousins.