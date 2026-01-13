'Beggar from Tamil Nadu': Shiv Sena (UBT) slams BJP's Annamalai

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has intensified its attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai, calling him a "traitor to Tamils" and a "beggar from Tamil Nadu." The party's mouthpiece, Saamana, criticized Annamalai for his remarks in Mumbai during his campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. It also accused Maharashtra's ruling Devendra Fadnavis-Eknath Shinde government of corrupt practices and crushing Marathi culture.

Political backlash Annamalai's remarks spark controversy Annamalai had called for a unified vision with a budget of ₹75,000 crore for Mumbai from the Centre, Maharashtra, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), calling it an "international city." His comments drew criticism from state leaders who accused him of undermining Maharashtra's claim over Mumbai. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Annamalai's remarks were wrong and didn't reflect the party's stance on Mumbai and Marathi identity.

Unwavering position Shinde clarifies Shiv Sena's stance on Mumbai Shinde reiterated that "no one can separate Mumbai from Maharashtra," emphasizing the city's inseparable bond with the state. He clarified that individual statements shouldn't be seen as party positions, adding that Annamalai's remark didn't represent Shiv Sena's views. The controversy comes ahead of elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including BMC, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).