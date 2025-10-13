Bihar Assembly elections: Jan Suraaj Party releases second list

The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), headed by strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor , has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The announcement was made on Monday, with Kishor, national president Uday Singh, and state president Manoj Bharti present. The new list includes 65 candidates, taking the total number announced so far to 116 out of 243 constituencies.

Candidate details Names of candidates in second list The second list of candidates includes Abhaykant Jha from Bhagalpur, Dr Shah Nawaz from Barharia, Niraj Singh from Sheohar, Lal Babu Yadav from Narkatia, and Mantos Sahni from Kalyanpur. Other names are Rajeev Ranjan Singh (Sandesh), Azam Hussain Anwar (Bajpatti), Ratneshwar Thakur (Harlakhi), Janardan Yadav (Narpatganj), and Tanuja Kumari (Islampur). The first list released on October 9 had 51 candidates, including former IPS officer RK Mishra and senior advocate YV Giri.

Twitter Post Jan Suraaj Party's second list Jan Suraj Party releases its second list of 65 candidates pic.twitter.com/ZR1xE4yDpD — IANS (@ians_india) October 13, 2025

Campaign update Kishor to challenge Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur Kishor had launched his campaign from Raghopur on October 11, which is the constituency of Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav. He said, "I will defeat Tejashwi just like Rahul Gandhi was defeated in Amethi." Despite being a prominent leader of the Jan Suraaj Party, Kishor's name is still missing from both candidate lists. The Raghopur seat remains unfilled, leading to speculation that he might contest from there.

Selection criteria JSP 1st party to announce candidates for Bihar elections Kishor said that among the announced candidates, 31 belong to extremely weaker sections, 21 are from Other Backward Classes, and 21 are Muslims. On Thursday, October 9, the JSP became the first party to announce its candidate list for the Bihar elections. In a related development, the ruling NDA in Bihar announced its seat-sharing formula, with both BJP and JD(U) contesting an equal number of seats.