Bihar Assembly elections: Jan Suraaj Party releases second list
What's the story
The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), headed by strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The announcement was made on Monday, with Kishor, national president Uday Singh, and state president Manoj Bharti present. The new list includes 65 candidates, taking the total number announced so far to 116 out of 243 constituencies.
Candidate details
Names of candidates in second list
The second list of candidates includes Abhaykant Jha from Bhagalpur, Dr Shah Nawaz from Barharia, Niraj Singh from Sheohar, Lal Babu Yadav from Narkatia, and Mantos Sahni from Kalyanpur. Other names are Rajeev Ranjan Singh (Sandesh), Azam Hussain Anwar (Bajpatti), Ratneshwar Thakur (Harlakhi), Janardan Yadav (Narpatganj), and Tanuja Kumari (Islampur). The first list released on October 9 had 51 candidates, including former IPS officer RK Mishra and senior advocate YV Giri.
Twitter Post
Jan Suraaj Party's second list
Jan Suraj Party releases its second list of 65 candidates pic.twitter.com/ZR1xE4yDpD— IANS (@ians_india) October 13, 2025
Campaign update
Kishor to challenge Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur
Kishor had launched his campaign from Raghopur on October 11, which is the constituency of Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav. He said, "I will defeat Tejashwi just like Rahul Gandhi was defeated in Amethi." Despite being a prominent leader of the Jan Suraaj Party, Kishor's name is still missing from both candidate lists. The Raghopur seat remains unfilled, leading to speculation that he might contest from there.
Selection criteria
JSP 1st party to announce candidates for Bihar elections
Kishor said that among the announced candidates, 31 belong to extremely weaker sections, 21 are from Other Backward Classes, and 21 are Muslims. On Thursday, October 9, the JSP became the first party to announce its candidate list for the Bihar elections. In a related development, the ruling NDA in Bihar announced its seat-sharing formula, with both BJP and JD(U) contesting an equal number of seats.
Seat distribution
NDA announces seat-sharing for Bihar Assembly polls
In the NDA's seat-sharing formula, JD(U) and BJP will contest 101 seats each. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been allotted 29 seats, while Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) will contest six seats each. The upcoming Bihar Assembly elections are crucial for all political parties involved as they seek to form the next government in the state.