Bihar: Survey shows NDA advantage, but Mahagathbandhan still holding ground 

The upcoming Bihar Assembly elections are likely to be shaped by traditional factors such as caste dynamics and welfare politics, a new survey has revealed. The Ascendia "Battle of Bihar 2025" survey indicates a continuation of the political divide between the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) led by Tejashwi Yadav and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) headed by Nitish Kumar . Despite Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj Party (JSP) emerging as a third force, its impact is more pronounced in South Bihar than in North Bihar.

Vote dynamics Muslim community's support crucial for MGB The Muslim community, which makes up 17% of Bihar's population, has been a traditional supporter of the MGB. Their support increased from 75% in 2020 to 83% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a section of the community realized that the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM split votes and helped the BJP. However, dissatisfaction with representation on campaigns like Rahul Gandhi's and Tejashwi's "Voter Adhikar Yatra" could hurt MGB's prospects in Seemanchal unless addressed quickly, according to the survey.

Caste politics Dalit and EBCs's sentiments The Dalit community, which makes up around 20% of Bihar's population, is also divided. The NDA has an edge among the Paswan and Musahar sub-castes, but the Chamar sub-caste leans toward MGB due to anti-Paswan sentiments. The Hindu Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), making up 26% of the population, have traditionally supported the NDA and are likely to continue doing so unless MGB increases representation significantly.