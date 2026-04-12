BJP issues whip for Parliament's special sitting on women's quota

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to its MPs, directing their presence from April 16-18 for a special sitting of Parliament. The session is aimed at expediting the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed to political parties to support this initiative across party lines.

Call to action Modi calls for collective action on women's reservation In a letter to political parties, PM Modi called for "collective action" to ensure the reservation is implemented by the 2029 Lok Sabha and assembly elections. He stressed that women's political participation is crucial for India's long-term growth trajectory, saying "Any society progresses only when women have the opportunity to progress, make decisions, and more importantly, to lead," he said.

Political consensus PM recalls near-unanimous political backing for women's reservation bill Modi recalled that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in 2023 with near-unanimous political backing. He called it a "memorable moment that reflected our unity." The Prime Minister said extensive deliberations led to the conclusion that it was time to implement this legislation in its true spirit across India.

Advertisement