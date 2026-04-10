BJP's Bengal manifesto: Deport infiltrators, enforce UCC, cash for women

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. The party promises to implement a "detect, delete and deport" policy against infiltrators across the state if elected. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP government would also implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) within six months of coming to power.

Election pledges Manifesto includes promise to implement 7th pay commission The BJP's manifesto also includes a promise to implement the Seventh Pay Commission for state government employees. Shah said that if elected, the party would crack down on cow slaughter in West Bengal. The state will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with results due on May 4.

Women's empowerment ₹3,000 per month for every woman The manifesto also promises ₹3,000 per month for every woman and a 33% reservation for women in the police force. Other pledges include implementing all central schemes, providing ₹21,000 assistance to pregnant women, and ensuring a secure West Bengal and India. The BJP is hoping to unseat the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in this election.

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