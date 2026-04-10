BJP's Bengal manifesto: Deport infiltrators, enforce UCC, cash for women
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. The party promises to implement a "detect, delete and deport" policy against infiltrators across the state if elected. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP government would also implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) within six months of coming to power.
Election pledges
Manifesto includes promise to implement 7th pay commission
The BJP's manifesto also includes a promise to implement the Seventh Pay Commission for state government employees. Shah said that if elected, the party would crack down on cow slaughter in West Bengal. The state will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with results due on May 4.
Women's empowerment
₹3,000 per month for every woman
The manifesto also promises ₹3,000 per month for every woman and a 33% reservation for women in the police force. Other pledges include implementing all central schemes, providing ₹21,000 assistance to pregnant women, and ensuring a secure West Bengal and India. The BJP is hoping to unseat the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in this election.
Election history
TMC won landslide victory in 2021 elections
In the 2021 West Bengal elections, the TMC won a landslide victory, while the BJP emerged as the main opposition with 77 seats. Notably, no members from Congress or the Communist Party of India (Marxist) were elected for the first time in Bengal's history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed a rally in Haldia, promising strict action against illegal infiltration and better law and order if the BJP comes to power.