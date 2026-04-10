BJP's Bengal manifesto inspired by Tagore's 'Chitto Jetha Bhayshunyo': Shah 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released the Bharatiya Janata Party 's (BJP) election manifesto for West Bengal. The document, titled "Sankalp Patra," promises a host of welfare measures and governance reforms if the party comes to power in the 2026 Assembly polls. Inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's poem Chitto Jekhane Bhoy Shunyo (Where the Mind is Without Fear), Shah said it seeks to restore public confidence and bring every section of society out of despair.

Welfare pledges Financial assistance and DA for government employees The BJP's manifesto includes several key promises. These include monthly financial assistance of ₹3,000 for women and unemployed youth, implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme and free vaccinations. Shah also promised to implement the Seventh Pay Commission for government employees within 45 days if elected. He assured a dearness allowance for all government employees and pensioners as part of these welfare measures.

Governance reforms UCC, illegal infiltration and cow smuggling Shah's vision for West Bengal includes implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) within six months. He reiterated a "zero tolerance" policy against illegal infiltration and cow smuggling. The manifesto also promises to generate one crore jobs in the state, curb cow smuggling along the border, and set up a "Durga Suraksha Squad" to promote women's self-defense.

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Political critique Mamata Banerjee's last 15 years 'period of darkness' Shah also slammed the last 15 years under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a "period of darkness." The BJP leader said people are scared and disillusioned but want hope now. "This manifesto is a path to bring every section of Bengal out of despair. It will show a new way out for farmers surrounded by...fears. This manifesto will also place before the people of Bengal the roadmap for the developed India envisioned by Prime Minister Modi," he said.

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