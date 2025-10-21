BJP workers 'purify' Pune fort with gaumutra after namaz offered

A viral video showing members of the Muslim community offering namaz inside Pune's historic Shaniwar Wada fort has triggered a political storm. In response, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, led by Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni, staged a protest at the site and performed a "purification ritual." They sprinkled cow urine and dung where the prayers were allegedly offered.

Protest details Kulkarni's post on controversial video On Sunday, Kulkarni shared the video of the women offering namaz on X (formerly Twitter) and called for a protest at Shaniwar Wada, which was built in 1732. The fort served as the seat of the Peshwas of the Maratha Empire until 1818. In her post, she expressed concern over disrespect to heritage sites and invited Punekars to unite in honoring their culture.

Twitter Post Watch the video here शनिवार वाड्यात नमाज पठण चालणार नाही, हिंदू समाज आता जागृत झाला आहे ! 🚩🚩



🚩चलो शनिवार वाडा! 🚩



रविवार, 19 ऑक्टोबर 2025

📍 शनिवार वाडा, कसबा पोलीस चौकीसमोर

🕓 सायंकाळी 4 वाजता

---

🔥 पुण्याचे वैभव – शनिवार वाडा

ऐतिहासिक वारसा स्थळ की गैर हिंदू प्रार्थना स्थळ?

सारसबाग येथे… pic.twitter.com/EObcXMZ6Rt — Dr. Medha Kulkarni (@Medha_kulkarni) October 19, 2025

Official statement Kulkarni contacted archeological department after video went viral Speaking to reporters, Kulkarni said she received the video a day earlier and immediately contacted Maharashtra's archeological department. "We have often seen that places where namaz is offered later turn into religious sites. To prevent such encroachment, we protested," she said. The department said that the individuals were asked to leave Shaniwar Wada after offering prayers. According to Kulkarni, the fort represents the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Swarajya and should not be used for religious rituals.