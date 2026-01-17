Shinde rushes all corporators to hotel after BMC verdict

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken precautionary measures after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results. He has shifted all 29 newly elected Shiv Sena corporators to the Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai, according to a report by Hindustan Times. This decision comes amid fears of poaching and last-minute defections as negotiations for power in India's richest civic body intensify.

Election outcome BMC election results favor BJP-Shiv Sena alliance The new corporators have been directed to reach the hotel by 3pm on Wednesday and stay there for the next three days. The BMC election results have favored the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena alliance, ending the Thackeray family's long-standing dominance. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, while Shinde's faction won 29 seats. Together, they form a Mahayuti alliance with 118 seats in total, surpassing the majority mark of 114 in the 227-member BMC.

Thackeray's response Thackeray defends BMC loss, accuses BJP of betrayal Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray has sought to defend the BMC loss, calling it a "matter of pride" under tough circumstances. He also accused the BJP and its allies of misusing power and winning the civic polls through "betrayal." "Those who have won through betrayal have done so by mortgaging Mumbai," he said. Despite losing control over the BMC after his party secured 65 seats, Thackeray insisted it was still his "dream" to see a Shiv Sena (UBT) mayor elected in Mumbai.

