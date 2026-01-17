LOADING...
The Pal Samaj Samiti has alleged that temples and idols were damaged

'Broken idols brought from outside': Adityanath on ghat demolition controversy

By Snehil Singh
Jan 17, 2026
06:15 pm
What's the story

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has dismissed allegations of idol destruction at the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. He said images of broken idols were being circulated on social media to create confusion during the site's redevelopment. "There are some people who try to defame Kashi... Broken idols are being brought from outside, and images are being posted on social media to spread confusion," he said.

Project backlash

Manikarnika Ghat redevelopment sparks controversy

The Manikarnika Ghat, a sacred Hindu cremation ground, has been in the news after videos of bulldozers at work went viral. Locals have protested against what they see as an attack on their heritage under the guise of redevelopment. The Pal Samaj Samiti has alleged that temples and idols were damaged during this process.

Political allegations

Adityanath accuses Congress of spreading false propaganda

The controversy has also drawn political attention, with the Congress accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to erase historical heritage to affix his own nameplate. In response, Adityanath accused the Congress of spreading "false propaganda" and warned against using AI-generated videos to provoke public emotions. He said, "The government will not tolerate anyone who uses AI videos to provoke public emotions... We do not need lessons from the Congress."

Project purpose

Purpose of Manikarnika Ghat redevelopment project

The District Magistrate had earlier assured that idols and artifacts found during excavation would be preserved and reinstalled post-construction. Adityanath clarified that the redevelopment aims to improve facilities as locals face problems during the monsoon season. He said, "During the monsoon, water fills the ghats, affecting the cremation of bodies... The work is being done so that the last rites can be performed with dignity and in a proper manner."

