'Will accept resignations within minutes': Shivakumar warns disgruntled MLAs
What's the story
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has issued a stern warning to disgruntled Congress legislators following his cabinet expansion on Monday. The CM said he would accept any resignation letters from MLAs unhappy with their exclusion from ministerial positions "within a few minutes." This comes after the induction of 19 ministers in the long-awaited cabinet expansion on Monday, which has left many aspirants disappointed.
Party loyalty
Political careers require patience, says Shivakumar
Shivakumar urged legislators to keep the party above personal ambitions, recalling his own experiences of being overlooked for ministerial positions in the past.
He said, "Parameshwara and I were not inducted into the Cabinets headed by Dharam Singh and Siddaramaiah. Did we resign?"
"Mallikarjun Kharge too had to wait," Shivakumar said, adding, "One needs to have patience."
"If anyone gives resignation, within a few minutes I'm going to accept," he went on to warn.
Controversial changes
Controversy over last-minute changes in ministerial list
The cabinet expansion has sparked controversy after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) made last-minute changes to the list of ministers.
Bhatkal MLA Mankala Vaidya was replaced by Davanagere North MLA SS Mallikarjun just before swearing-in.
MLC Gayathri Shanthe Gowda was also dropped without any official explanation.
These changes were reportedly due to pressure from rival aspirants.
Fallout
Resignations and protests by supporters
The cabinet expansion has also led to resignations from the Assembly. Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna announced his decision to resign from the Assembly, and Indi MLA Yashavantharayagouda Patil submitted their resignations.
Protests were held across parts of Karnataka by supporters of some disappointed MLAs, with a supporter of Mysuru MLA Tanveer Sait allegedly attempting suicide.