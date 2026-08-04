'Will accept resignations within minutes': Shivakumar warns disgruntled MLAs

Shivakumar urged legislators to keep the party above personal ambitions, recalling his own experiences of being overlooked for ministerial positions in the past.

He said, "Parameshwara and I were not inducted into the Cabinets headed by Dharam Singh and Siddaramaiah. Did we resign?"

"Mallikarjun Kharge too had to wait," Shivakumar said, adding, "One needs to have patience."

"If anyone gives resignation, within a few minutes I'm going to accept," he went on to warn.