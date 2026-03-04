Case against Kashmir MP over tweets on Khamenei killing protests 

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed a case against Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi for allegedly spreading misleading content online. While the FIR only mentions the circulation of "false, fabricated and misleading content," the Lok Sabha MP has been vocal against the central government's stance on the US-Israel attack on Iran . Mehdi had posted videos showing protests in Kashmir and an alleged assault on a woman protester during clashes with security forces.

Protest Strict restrictions in Kashmir for 3rd day Strict restrictions were enforced in various regions of Kashmir for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, following major protests across the valley against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As a preventative step, the government closed educational institutions until Saturday, while mobile internet speeds remained throttled. On Tuesday, protests erupted in numerous parts of the valley, including Sumbal and Pattan in North Kashmir. Security personnel had to use force to disperse demonstrators in Sumbal, Bandipora district.

Twitter Post Mehdi shares video of protest @JmuKmrPolice has gone rogue.



Today they beat grieving mothers and sisters.



Their masters in Delhi and Raj Bhavan are competing with Israel. They are suppressing a people for daring to feel.



Those in Gupkar who have abandoned their people and offered nothing but hollow words… https://t.co/AOyihdRz28 pic.twitter.com/zdbiaCu2KZ — Office of Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (@Office_ASRM) March 2, 2026

Advertisement

Official response Mehdi's office responded after FIR was lodged After the FIR was lodged, Mehdi's office took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond. They wrote, "The same administration that couldn't find the courage to condemn a sovereign nation's leader being martyred now finds the courage to book the one man who did." The Srinagar Police have registered FIR No. 02/2026 against Mehdi under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 197(1)(d) and 353(1)(b) at Cyber Police Station for "circulation of misleading content."

Advertisement

Official statement Police clarify on why action was taken The police said the FIR was registered against Mehdi and former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Matoo based on "credible inputs regarding the circulation of false, fabricated and misleading content across digital and social media platforms with the intent to create fear, disturb public order, and incite unlawful activities." The police emphasized that such deliberate attempts to spread misinformation pose a serious threat to peace, security, and overall stability.

Defiant stance Mehdi says he won't be silenced Despite the FIR, Mehdi remains defiant and says it won't silence him. His office stated on X, "The people of Srinagar did not elect their MP to recite government-approved condolences. They elected him to speak truth. That mandate does not expire with an FIR." Earlier, Mehdi had criticized the administration for allegedly scaling down his security detail and suspending his Facebook account.