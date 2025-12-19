Cash-for-query case: Delhi High Court grants relief to Mahua Moitra

The Delhi High Court has set aside the Lokpal of India's order granting sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a chargesheet against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra . The decision was taken by a division bench comprising Justice Anil Kshetarpal and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar. The court found that the Lokpal had erred in its earlier order and directed it to reconsider the matter within a month, under the provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act.

Legal arguments Moitra's legal team criticizes Lokpal's sanction process Moitra's counsel, Senior Advocate Nidhesh Gupta, argued that the Lokpal had erred in its procedure under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013. He referred to Section 20(7), which requires comments from public servants before granting sanction. Gupta said the Lokpal ignored this requirement and granted sanction without considering any material. Gupta claimed that Lokpal said "I won't see any material at all" and issued sanction, which is contrary to the statute.

CBI's stance CBI opposes Moitra's right to oral hearing The CBI had opposed Moitra's plea, arguing that she was not entitled to an oral hearing before the Lokpal. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the CBI, contended that law only permits accused persons to give comments without any oral hearing. Senior Advocate Jivesh Nagrath, representing complainant Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey, argued that comments required under Section 20 were presented to the Lokpal.

Plea details Moitra's plea highlights concerns over Lokpal's sanction order Moitra had challenged a November 12 order, arguing it was erroneous and violated natural justice principles. Her plea said the Sanction Order reduced the Lokpal's role to "rubber-stamping" an investigation report without considering her defense. It also said that the Lokpal allegedly closed off the possibility of filing a closure report without considering Moitra's arguments.