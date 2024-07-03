In brief Simplifying... In brief Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Champai, has resigned, paving the way for Hemant, a JMM leader, to stake his claim for the position.

Hemant, recently released from jail on bail in a land scam case, was elected as the legislature party leader by the JMM, Congress, and RJD alliance.

Hemant, recently released from jail on bail in a land scam case, was elected as the legislature party leader by the JMM, Congress, and RJD alliance.

He asserts his innocence, claiming to be a victim of conspiracy, and is ready to take on the role of the 13th Chief Minister if invited.

Jharkhand CM resigns

Jharkhand: CM Champai resigns; Hemant stakes claim to form government

What's the story Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan in Ranchi on Wednesday evening. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren staked a claim to form the government. Speaking to reporters after resigning, Champai said, "A few days ago, I was made the CM and I got the responsibility of the state. After Hemant Soren was back, our alliance took this decision and we chose Hemant Soren as our leader."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Champai, the 67-year-old JMM leader, was sworn in as chief minister on February 2, following Hemant's resignation and subsequent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged land scam. Hemant was released from jail on June 28, after spending nearly five months in custody, as the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged land scam.

New CM

Hemant meets governor to stake claim to form government

After meeting the governor to stake claim to form the government Hemant told the media persons, "The CM (Champai Soren) has told you everything...We will tell you everything in detail. We have followed all procedures." If invited, Hemant will become the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand. According to reports, Hemant was elected legislature party leader on Wednesday after a consensus between the MLAs and leaders of the alliance of the JMM, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Statement

'Victim of conspiracy...': Hemant after release from jail

Notably, after his release from the jail, Hemant had claimed he was "victim of a conspiracy." "I was falsely implicated. A conspiracy was hatched against me and I was forced to spend five months in jail. I respect the judiciary. The court delivered its order and I am out (on bail). But the judicial process is long," Hemant added.

In the court

What did Jharkhand HC say in Hemant's bail order

In its bail order, the Jharkhand HC had said, "Though the conduct of the petitioner has been sought to be highlighted by the Enforcement Directorate on account of the First Information Report instituted by the petitioner against the officials of the ED but on an overall conspectus of the case, there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing a similar nature of offence."